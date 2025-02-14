PTI Hatching Conspiracies To Destabilize National Economy: Kayani
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was hatching conspiracies against national interest and submission of dossier to International Monetary Fund (IMF) was another conspiracy to destabilize the country’s economy.
Talking to media, he said that PTI did not want to resolve public issues through dialogue rather than creating noise in parliament, adding that the Parliament was best forum to tackle the matter amicably.
He informed that the Speaker National Assembly had given ample opportunity to PTI’s members to speak in the assembly to discuss public issues instead of politicking on non-issues.
This political party was doing reprehensible and dirty politics for political motives and had no interest to resolve the issues to promote healthy politics in the country, he added.
Kayani urged PTI to discuss only public interest issues in the Parliament, adding that today’s PTI leadership's news conference was based on lies as its leaders only talk about the prisoners in Adiala Jail.
He stressed that PTI had criticized and attacked the National Assembly in the past and now they were receiving salaries from same institution. “PTI had attacked institutions for its political gain and advantages.”
He said that the PTI founder deliberately tried to bankrupt the country and incited the workers and supporters for violence.
He said that due to the present government’s prudent policies, the country was moving on the path of right direction.
Kayani reiterated that submission of PTI dossier to IMF was another attempt to damage the national economy.
Responding to a question, he emphasized that PTI members had even shown non-serious attitude during the negotiations with the Government parliamentary committee.
