UrduPoint.com

PTI Have To Accept ECP Decision On Caretaker CM: Kaira

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 12:40 AM

PTI have to accept ECP decision on caretaker CM: Kaira

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday the Election Commission of Pakistan would appoint caretaker setup in Punjab and every party would have to accept it.

Addressing a gathering at Pajian Pind near here, he said that provincial elections would be held before general elections.

Commenting on the statement of Pervez Elahi about the ECP, Kaira said that every party would have to accept the decision of Election Commission.

He said there was rule of the constitution which clarified that the ECP would decide about the caretaker chief minister in case the chief minister and the opposition leader failed to reach in consensus on the name for caretaker CM.

He said the PTI knew its popularity especially after the local bodies elections in Karachi and hoped the PTI would face defeat in the provincial elections.

Kaira claimed that PPP would form government after winning the next general elections.

He said that when the PPP came into power, it gave employments to people and fought Kashmir case.

He said the PPP was a family instead of a political party, adding the PPP gave right to speech to the common man and raised the morale of forces.

He said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was a brave lady who did not bow to anyone and accepted martyrdom.

Criticizing Imran Khan for telling lies, Kaira said that the country was weakened during the Imran regime.

He said that Imran Khan annoyed Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, China and even Europe.

He said that son of Benazir Shaheed and grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was successfully struggling to boost the image of country.

He said that it was true that inflation had increased, adding that Imran Khan made agreement with the IMF and then broke them which threw the country in the economic crisis.

He said, whenever investors started to invest in the country, Imran began creating unrest.

Earlier, he welcomed Rana Dilshad Safdar, Rana Faisal and Rana Nadeem on joining the party.

PPP Lahore president Ch Aslam Gill said on the occasion that Imran Khan had destroyed the country and economy in his 4 years of tenure.

Other local leaders of the party also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Europe Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Turkey China Election Commission Of Pakistan Qamar Zaman Kaira UAE Man Saudi Arabia Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

1 hour ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

1 hour ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

1 hour ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

1 hour ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.