PTI highlighted Kashmir issue at international level: MPA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has boosted Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) issue at international level by putting its stance at all platforms and highlighted the human rights violations in the occupied valley.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich said that Kashmir was an essential part of Pakistan and there would be no compromise on it till provision of the right of self-determination to the people of IIOJ&K. He said that not only the Pakistan government, the people of Pakistan also stand by the people of IIOJ&K and would continue their support till provision of basic rights to the Kashmiri people.

Former provincial minister added that PTI led government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan taking up the issue at every international platform.

He said that PM Imran Khan has proved himself as an ambassador of Kashmir as the efforts being made by him never be seen in the past. He said that after many years, Kashmir topic has been discussed thrice in united nation which reflects clear policy of the government regarding IIOJ&K.

"Being a human and Pakistani, I will continue raising voice for protection of rights of Kashmiri brothers till last breath," Zawar pledged.

He praised the people of IIOJ&K for standing with their demands of self-determination despite immense brutality of the Indian armed forces. He said that the passion of independence was in the soul of Kashmiri people which could not be defeated.

Warraich urged international community to pay special attention on the Kashmir issue and put their efforts to resolve the issue as per desires of the people of occupied valley.