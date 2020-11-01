PTI holds 'Pakistan Zindabad' rally to show solidarity with institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Sunday held 'Pakistan Zindabad' rally to show solidarity with the institutions of the country in the metropolis.

PTI members of national and provincial assemblies, leaders and workers reached outside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the father of the nation from different routes of the city.

The rally kicked off from Mazar-e-Quaid, which was also joined by small rallies from different parts of the metropolis.

The participants, on the occasion, chanted slogans 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Army Zindabad.

PTI leaders while leading the 'Pakistan Zindabad' rally chanted slogans in support of the institutions and against Indian propaganda.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on the occasion said, 'All workers of PTI stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army.

' He said that the rally was aimed at showing solidarity with Pakistan Army and other institutions of the country.

He stated that the of formation Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was to save 'Papa – Dady'. He further said that the rally would prove that PTI stood by Pakistan Army and the institutions.

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on the occasion said that the statement made in the assembly was condemnable. He said that PTI would take the country on the path to development. He elaborated that the economy of the country was improving.

The participants of the rally also chanted slogans against former speaker of the national assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

The rally passing through different routes culminated at Teen Talwar.