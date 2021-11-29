UrduPoint.com

PTI Holds Protest Against Murder Of Political Worker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:08 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislators led by Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday staged a protest demonstration outside office of Inspector General of Police Sindh against murder of Rana Sakhawat Rajput, a political worker of the party

President PTI Karachi Khurram Sherzaman, PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Bilal Gaffar and other members of National and provincial assemblies participated in the protest.

The participants were holding posters with slogans inscribed over for apprehending the assailant and justice to victim.

Sakhawat Rajput a local PTI leader of Qambar Shahdadkot was assassinated by unknown assailants riding a bike. A banned nationalist outfit had claimed responsibility of the murder.

Speaking at the occasion Haleem Adil Sheikh said Rana Sakhawat Rajput was a brave political worker and social activist and used to expose corruption of PPP in Larkana and surrounding areas.

He demanded that assassins of Sakhawat Rajput, Fehmida Siyal and Nazim Jokhio should be arrested at the earliest and brought to books, otherwise PTI would expand its protest across the province.

Haleem Adil said it was not the first time that such an incident took place in Sindh as earlier a cobbler, a hotel owner and other poor workers had lost their lives.

Meanwhile, a PTI delegation led by president Karachi and MPA Khurram Sherzaman held a meeting with IGP Sindh.

Khuram Sher Zaman while speaking to media said IGP Sindh had failed completely to maintain law and order in Sindh and citizens were being murdered in brought day light.

He said the IGP Sindh had sought one month time for arrest of culprits and if he failed to fulfill his commitment PTI would hold province wide protests and would also move to the courts on issues of Sindh.

