PTI holds protest outside IMF, WB offices

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) A protest was organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside the offices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in the United States of America (US) on Friday.

The demonstrators, comprising members of PTI, called for stringent conditions to be imposed on Pakistan before any loans were granted by the IMF. Their demands included the implementation of fair election results and investigations into allegations of electoral fraud.

The banners were prominently displayed during the protest, expressing discontent towards PTI's founder and the Pakistan Army.

Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI's founder, was reportedly entrusted by the party leadership to coordinate the protest. Assistance from local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) was sought in organizing the demonstration.

The protest took place at a moment when an IMF delegation is in Pakistan to evaluate the country's compliance with the terms of the Stand-By Arrangement.

The evaluation is a prerequisite for the disbursement of the third installment of $1.1 billion.

The negotiations between Pakistani authorities and the IMF delegation are underway. The round of talks will conclude on March 17.