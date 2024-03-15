Open Menu

PTI Holds Protest Outside IMF, WB Offices

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2024 | 07:08 PM

PTI holds protest outside IMF, WB offices

The demonstrators, comprising members of PTI, called for stringent conditions to be imposed on Pakistan before any loans were granted by the IMF.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) A protest was organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside the offices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in the United States of America (US) on Friday.

The demonstrators, comprising members of PTI, called for stringent conditions to be imposed on Pakistan before any loans were granted by the IMF. Their demands included the implementation of fair election results and investigations into allegations of electoral fraud.

The banners were prominently displayed during the protest, expressing discontent towards PTI's founder and the Pakistan Army.

Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI's founder, was reportedly entrusted by the party leadership to coordinate the protest. Assistance from local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) was sought in organizing the demonstration.

The protest took place at a moment when an IMF delegation is in Pakistan to evaluate the country's compliance with the terms of the Stand-By Arrangement.

The evaluation is a prerequisite for the disbursement of the third installment of $1.1 billion.

The negotiations between Pakistani authorities and the IMF delegation are underway. The round of talks will conclude on March 17.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Army World Bank United States March From Billion

Recent Stories

Champions League quarter-final tie-by-tie guide

Champions League quarter-final tie-by-tie guide

6 minutes ago
 EU states back watered-down law on supply chain st ..

EU states back watered-down law on supply chain standards

3 minutes ago
 Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-fi ..

Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw

3 minutes ago
 Rain affected families get financial assistance

Rain affected families get financial assistance

3 minutes ago
 Punjab’s culture rooted in history: Muhammad Sha ..

Punjab’s culture rooted in history: Muhammad Shakoor

3 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari reaches hometown Nawabs ..

President Asif Ali Zardari reaches hometown Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
AC Sanjawi visits utility store to review price of ..

AC Sanjawi visits utility store to review price of items

3 minutes ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

13 minutes ago
 Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program ..

Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP

36 minutes ago
 Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Ha ..

Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat

36 minutes ago
 Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad techno ..

Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

36 minutes ago
 161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan