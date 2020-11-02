PTI holds protest rally against irresponsible statement of Ayaz Sadiq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Monday organized a protest rally here in front of National Press Club against Member National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Sadiq's irresponsible statement in the National Assembly.

The rally was led by President PTI Islamabad Region Farid ur Rehman and large number of PTI workers and local leadership including PTI Women Wing President NA-53 and President PTI NA-53 Ahmed Khan also attended the protest rally.

Addressing the rally, speakers demanded that membership of Ayaz Sadiq should be suspended from National Assembly.

They said today rally was aimed to pay tribute to our heroes of armed forces who rendered sacrifices safeguarding the country. They strongly condemned narrative of opposition parties, adding that they would never succeed in their agendas.

Speakers said PTI stood with the armed forces, adding that they wanted to tell country's enemies that they stood shoulder to shoulder with our Army.

The protesters also chanted slogans "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pakistan Army Zindabad".