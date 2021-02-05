UrduPoint.com
PTI Holds Rally For Kashmiris In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:25 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sukkur chapter on Friday took out a rally against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and in solidarity with Kashmiris

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sukkur chapter on Friday took out a rally against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and in solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally started from Minara road and culminated at Press Club Sukkur after marching various routes, here.

Rally was led by PTI President Sukkir region Mubeen Jatoi and Woman Wing Safia Baloch.

On the occasion, speakers said that the Indian government has crossed it's limits of atrocities against the powerless and innocent Kashmiris and he questioned that why the United Nations is silent over the atrocities of India adding Kashmir is the backbone of Pakistan and Pakistan will continue its legal and moral support of the powerless Kashmiris in the larger interest of the innocent Kashmiris.

Besides, Jamat Islami (JI) Sukkur also took out a rally on led by its Ameer.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars were also held at other districts of the northen Sindh to highlight the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and different aspects of the dispute.

In a Khairpur, a large number of people including Adovcate Asad Muhab Ali Shah Lakyari, Wajid Ali Mahar, Imdad Shah, Abdul Majeed Shah, Abdul Hameed Arain and children also participated in the rally besides they were chanting slogans against atrocities of India and in favor of Kashmir. It is worthwhile to mention here that Pakistan has been marking 5th February as public holiday "Kashmir Day" since 1990 to show solidarity with innocent Kashmiris against atrocities of India.

