PTI Holds Rally In Favour Of National Institution

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing held a rally in favour of national institutions and against terrorism at Minar-e-Pakistan on Friday.

Led by Zahida Latif, a woman leader of the PTI, women of the party participated in the rally in which slogans were also chanted in favour of Pakistan Army. They paid tribute to Pakistani soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terror attacks, while slogans were also chanted in favour of Pak Army.

Addressing the rally, Zahida Latif said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the nation had the passion to fight against terrorists till the last drop of blood.

"We will completely eliminate terrorists from Pakistan."She said that India was backing the terrorists, who were conspiring to weaken Pakistan but India had never succeeded in its evil intentions and would not succeed in future.

PTI Women leaders including Aneela Pari, Afshan Tariq, Amber Shehzadi, Sana Iftikhar were present among others.

