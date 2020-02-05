PTI holds rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur chapter on Wednesday took out a rally against Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and in Solidarity with Kashmiris, it started from Minara road and culminated at Sukkur Press Club after marching various routes, here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur chapter on Wednesday took out a rally against Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and in Solidarity with Kashmiris, it started from Minara road and culminated at Sukkur Press Club after marching various routes, here.

Rally was led by PTI President Woman Wing Sufia Baloch. Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that the Indian government has crossed it's limits of atrocities against the powerless and innocent Kashmiris and he questioned that why the United Nations is silence over the atrocities of India adding Kashmir is the backbone of Pakistan and Pakistan will continue its legal and moral support of the powerless Kashmiris in the larger interest of the innocent Kashmiris.

Besides, Jamat Islami (JI) Sukkur also took out a rally on led by its Ameer Molana Hizibullah Jakhro.

Rallies, functions and seminars were also held at other districts of the northern Sindh to highlight the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and different aspects of the dispute.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Pakistan has been marking February 05 as public holiday "Kashmir Day" since 1990 to show solidarity with innocent Kashmiris against atrocities of India.