PTI holds rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday took out a rally from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to D-Chowk, Islamabad to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

A big caravan of cars and motorbikes, led by PTI General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiyani and other leadership, started their journey from Rawalpindi.

People from all walks of life including Federal and provincial ministers and party workers participated in the rally to give a strong message to India and international community that Pakistani nation would not leave alone the people of IoK at this critical juncture of their struggle.

The rally participants decorated their vehicles with national and Azad Jammu Kashmir flags. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans condemning the Indian atrocities in the IoK.

The participants were playing national songs and chanting slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in favour of Pakistani Army and government.

Addressing the rally, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this year August 14 had been observed as the Kashmir Solidarity Day, who are facing oppression in IoK.

He said people of Pakistan had hoisted Kashmir flag just to give a message to the international community and India that Pakistani nation was united on the issue of Kashmir.

The minister said Pakistan had decided to take up the prevailing situation in Kashmir at the forum of United Nations Security Council. He said after a period of 40-year the issue of Kashmir again had been taken to the UNSC under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also asked the international community, especially Muslim countries to play their role to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said it was unfortunate that Kashmiris for the last 14 days had been kept detained in their homes and their links with family's member living outside Kashmir had been cut off.

He questioned that what kind of development, progress and prosperity was being given to Kashmiris under the shadow of curfew. He expressed concerns that people of Kashmir were facing shortage of food and other necessary items due to curfew.

The minister asked the world democratic nations to raise voice for Kashmir and against massive human rights violation being committed by brutal Indian forces in the IoK.

He said Pakistan was fighting the Kashmir case at all international forums, adding India could not suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmirs through force.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his address to Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, had effectively presented Pakistan's point of view on the Kashmir issue. He asked all the political parties not to do politics on the Kashmir issue.

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said Pakistan would continue extending all possible political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris until they achieved their right to self-determination under the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought the Kashmir case at all the international forum, adding the prime minister in his speech in AJK Legislative Assembly gave a clear and strong message to the Indian prime minister and international community that Pakistani people would not leave alone Kashmiris in difficult time.

He was of the view that revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution was the beginning of Kashmir liberation from the clutches of the Indian occupation forces.

"We are Kashmiris and Kashmir is ours, Pakistan belonged to Kashmir," he added.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan would highlight the Kashmir issue at all international forums. He said that indigenous freedom struggle initiated by the Kashmirs could not be suppressed by the Indian forces.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur while paying tribute to Kashmirs for their indigenous freedom struggle said their movement could not be suppressed by the occupied forces.

He said today's rally had given a clear message that the whole nation of Pakistan was standing with the Kashmir cause. He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a terrorist. "Pakistan government, whole nation and the Armed Forces will support the Kashmirs till their liberation from India." He asked the international community to play their role for the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue as per the United Nation Security Council.

Central leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar said the journey of Kashmir's freedom from the clutches of the Indian occupation forces had entered the final stage.

"Revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution will prove to be the biggest blunder by India as legitimate right of self- determination guaranteed by the United Nation Security Council UNSC) could not be suppressed by the Indian occupation forces".

He expressed the confidence that people of Kashmir would get liberation from the Indian forces soon.

He said August 14 had special importance for the people of Pakistan, therefore, the government had decided to dedicate this day to express solidarity with the Kashmiris who were facing the worst brutalities in IoK.

He said objective behind holding the Kashmir Solidarity Rally and dedicating August 14 to Kashmir was to give a clear message to international community that Kashmirs were not alone in their freedom struggle.

He was of the view that at present international community was endorsing Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and India was facing isolation.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Iman said Indian Prime Minister was involved in demolishing of Babari Masjid and killing of Muslims in Gujrat. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory had proven right.

He said revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A was violation of Indian constitution. He said the while nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmir to achieve their legitimate right of self-determination.

At the end, the leadership of PIT also announced to hold a protest on August 15 in front of Indian High Commission. Pakistan government had announced to observe August 15 as black day.