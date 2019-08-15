PTI holds rally to observe black day

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday held a demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission here to observe India's Independence Day as black day strongly condemning its atrocities and brutalities in the occupied Kashmir

Addressing the participants, PTI Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiani said the observance of black day was aimed at expressing indignation on Indian repression aggression against the innocent people Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said the Indian occupation forces had continued the worst atrocities and state terrorism against the people of IoK, who were struggling for their right of self-determination.

He said the IoK people were facing shortage of foods and medicines, besides crackdowns and curfew. The civil society and citizens of Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian acts of brutality and expressed their full solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris, he added.

He said the Indian forces had made the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir hostage and wanted to erase their identity. However, they would fail to get success in their nefarious designs, he added.

He said since Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein so it would not show any flexibility, take all the required steps and go to any extent for the rights of Kashmiris.

Kiani said today India had become a hardline Hindu state and those, who had opposed the Two-Nation Theory, were now repenting.

He said with scrapping of the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir, the real face of Hindu extremist state had been exposed. The terrorist and extremist face of Naredra Modi was now fully uncovered before the international community, he added.

PTI leader Asad Umar said the Kashmir was a disputed territory and matters pertaining to it could only be resolved under the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said the violence, curfew, ferocity, brutality and detention could never stop the freedom movements. Guns could not dampen the morale and the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, he added.

He said Pakistanis and Kashmiris were connected with mutual bonds of love and affection. The Kashmiris would succeed in getting their basic right of self-determination as the Indian ferocity and brutality could not deter them.

A PTI delegation also presented a memorandum to the representatives of United Nations mission and Indian High Commission to convey the feelings and concerns of the people of Pakistan about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces.