Open Menu

PTI Holds Track Record Of Spreading Unrest, Violence: Musadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM

PTI holds track record of spreading unrest, violence: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had a

track record of spreading unrest and violence in the country.

PTI had found involved in attacking security institutions, damaging building of the state television, and houses of the security officers during May 9 riots, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We cannot allow such type of aggressive elements to arrange public meeting in any parts of the country to spread

anarchy, he said.

Condemning the language of the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said that PTI leaders should avoid using filthy language against the women politicians.

In reply to a question about a new call of PTI public meeting in the next week, he said there is no harm to hold protest demonstration with peace but no one would be allowed to create law and order situation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Riots Law And Order May Women TV

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

48 minutes ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

4 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

6 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

7 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

8 hours ago
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

10 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

10 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

11 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan