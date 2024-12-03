Open Menu

PTI Holds Track Record Of Spreading Violence Through Public Meeting: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had a long track record

of spreading violence through public meeting and protest demonstration. PTI leaders and workers had created law and orders situation in the recent public gathering that held at D-Chowk area, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Many policemen and Jawans had suffered serious injuries due to protest demonstration and rallies taken out by PTI workers

at D-Chowk, he said. The law enforcement institutions had to take all possible measures to minimize the violence spread by PTI workers, he added.

In reply to a question about health of the founder of PTI, he said the PTI leadership is availing all required facilities in jail.

To another question, he said the PTI founder is quite safe and healthy in the jail premises.

