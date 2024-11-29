PTI Holds Track Record On Attacking National Institutions:Irfan Siddique
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has a long track record on attacking national institutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has a long track record on attacking national institutions.
Since 2014, PTI has been playing negative politics and spreading chaos in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In the recent protest demonstration, PTI leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa by utilizing official machinery had created law and order situation in the Federal capital, he said.
Chief Minister KP had brought the workers with weapons to sabotage peaceful environment of the capital, he said adding that many police officers and Jawans had received serious injuries during their duty.
We have a history of political parties of this country but not a single party attacked on the security installations of Pakistan, he observed.
PTI, he said had found involved in May 9 riots and attacks on security and national institutions.
In reply to a question about ban on PTI and imposition of Governor Rule in KP, he said neither we are thinking over ban nor imposing Governor rule in the province. However, he said the option in the constitution is available to impose Governor Rule in trouble areas.
Recent Stories
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM
European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA
IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured personnel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers4 minutes ago
-
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations2 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day2 minutes ago
-
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations2 minutes ago
-
European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA2 minutes ago
-
IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured personnel2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review beautification of Shahra-e-Faisal2 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy, Aleem Khan discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation2 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 10 injured in NWA accident2 minutes ago
-
Murderer gets life imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites JUI-S to APC for peace, provincial rights1 hour ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, two netted in Taxila1 hour ago