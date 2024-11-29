PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has a long track record on attacking national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has a long track record on attacking national institutions.

Since 2014, PTI has been playing negative politics and spreading chaos in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In the recent protest demonstration, PTI leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa by utilizing official machinery had created law and order situation in the Federal capital, he said.

Chief Minister KP had brought the workers with weapons to sabotage peaceful environment of the capital, he said adding that many police officers and Jawans had received serious injuries during their duty.

We have a history of political parties of this country but not a single party attacked on the security installations of Pakistan, he observed.

PTI, he said had found involved in May 9 riots and attacks on security and national institutions.

In reply to a question about ban on PTI and imposition of Governor Rule in KP, he said neither we are thinking over ban nor imposing Governor rule in the province. However, he said the option in the constitution is available to impose Governor Rule in trouble areas.