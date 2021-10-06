PTI honured South Punjab secretariat promise: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Higher Education and Information Technology, Raja Yassir Humayun Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) honured its promise of establishing South Punjab which it had made with masses.

Speaking at a meeting of Higher Education South Punjab Secretariat, he stated that the government had made the civil secretariat independent by amending Rules of business (RoB).

He informed that the government had extended great relief to the public by taking this step adding that legal and administrative decisions had been taken for this purpose.

The minister directed provincial secretary Higher education and DPI colleges to transfer records of South Punjab varsities and colleges to the region's education secretariat.

Provincial secretary Higher education, Javid Iqbal Bokhari, Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar, Additional Secretary, Dr Farid Sharif and others attended the meeting.