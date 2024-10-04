PTI Hurting National Interests Through Chaos: Barrister Aqeel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) attempted to disrupt national interests through chaos
Talking to a private news channel, he criticised the PTI leadership of manipulating innocent people to undermine the federation by attacking the Federal capital.
The PTI’s top leadership tried to destabilize the country by encouraging unrest, he said adding that they are using the innocent civilians like a shield while remaining in hiding.
He said that important diplomatic events were taking place in Islamabad, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the arrival of Chinese and Saudi top delegations.
The PTI wanted to sabotage these diplomatic and economic activities for their personal benefits, he added.
