PTI Hyderabad Celebrates Prime Minister Imran Khan's Birthday At Party's Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:16 PM

PTI Hyderabad celebrates Prime Minister Imran Khan's birthday at party's office

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Imran Khan by cutting a cake at party's district office here Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Imran Khan by cutting a cake at party's district office here Monday.

Speaking on the occasion PTI Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi said that PM Imran Khan dedicated his whole life for the struggles aimed at alleviating sufferings of the ailing humanity and for betterment of their lives.

"He made Pakistan the world champion in cricket, established Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and became the country's premier after over 2 decades long political struggle," he added.

He said Pakistan was making progress under the leadership of Imran Khan and that the day was not far when the country would be counted among the developed countries.

