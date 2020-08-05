UrduPoint.com
PTI Hyderabad-chapter Holds Rally; Condemns Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad-Chapter workers Wednesday took out a rally to condemn the ongoing Indian atrocities against the innocent people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the rally, PTI MNA Nuzhat Pathan said the 220 million people of Pakistan are with the people of IIOJK in the struggle for their right to self-determination which India had denied since the partition of the subcontinent.

She said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is forcefully raising the Kashmir issue at all international forums including the United Nations Organization.

She said Indian premier Narendra Modi had committed gross human rights violations and atrocities against the innocent people of IIOJK and the world had seen the real face of fascist Indian regime.

PTI leaders Sabahat Afroze, Munawar Khushk, Nazish Fatima, Arif Alvi and others also participated in the rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris who were facing military siege since last one year.

Holding Pakistan and Azad Kashmir's flags, banners and placards, the PTI workers marched towards the Pakistan Broadcasting House from HPC and chanted slogans against the inhuman attitude of fascist Indian government.

They urged the international community to play its due role in resolution of longstanding Kashmir dispute as per the IIOJK people's wishes.

