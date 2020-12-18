PTI Hyderabad leader decries power, gas outages

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has decried that the power and the gas outages in Hyderabad were affecting lives of the common people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has decried that the power and the gas outages in Hyderabad were affecting lives of the common people.

While talking to the media here on Friday Qureshi deplored that with the rise in intensity of the winter chill, the gas outages were also increasing and leaving the people unable to provide heating in their homes besides affecting the cooking in households.

He said earlier last month, the gas supply was only being suspended from midnight to early morning.

However, for the last few days the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) had resorted to suspending the gas supply randomly during the day time.

He further deplored that the situation had led to a sudden hike in the price of the LPG fuel because the domestic consumers were also buying that fuel. Qureshi bemoaned that a similar problem existed in the power supply as well even though the demand for electricity consumption drastically dropped during the winter season.

He urged his party's Federal government to take notice of the situation and to redress the same.