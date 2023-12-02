Open Menu

PTI Ideological Workers Reject Intra Party Election

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PTI ideological workers reject intra party election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The ideological workers of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Peshawar district here Saturday rejected the results of intra party election.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against election results at Kabotar Chowk on Dalazak Road, Peshawar.

They said that ideological workers were deprived of right of votes. They claimed it was not an election but a selection and demanded Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of it.

Earlier, Gohar Khan was elected unopposed as new Chairman PTI. Gohar said that he was a representative of former Chairman PTI and their struggle for supremacy of democracy would continue.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Road

Recent Stories

vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

1 hour ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

3 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

3 hours ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

3 hours ago
Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

18 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

18 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan