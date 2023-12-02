PTI ideological workers reject intra party election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The ideological workers of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Peshawar district here Saturday rejected the results of intra party election.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against election results at Kabotar Chowk on Dalazak Road, Peshawar.

They said that ideological workers were deprived of right of votes. They claimed it was not an election but a selection and demanded Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of it.

Earlier, Gohar Khan was elected unopposed as new Chairman PTI. Gohar said that he was a representative of former Chairman PTI and their struggle for supremacy of democracy would continue.