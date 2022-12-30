UrduPoint.com

PTI Ignorant Real National Issues: Sherry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 09:59 PM

PTI ignorant real national issues: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, Friday, said that 20 million flood affected people need immediate assistance in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces while the recent increase in acts of terrorism worry everyone but not the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, Friday, said that 20 million flood affected people need immediate assistance in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces while the recent increase in acts of terrorism worry everyone but not the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Minister, in a series of tweets, accused PTI of ignoring the real issues of the country and setting a new series of protests and agitation. 'Their priority is only to remain relevant in national politics and hit the headlines at any cost' she said adding that in failing to hold a long march and dissolve assemblies, they are left with no option but to agitate.

Sherry Rehman said that neither PTI run the country nor can it play the role of parliamentary opposition. They are good only in polarization, badmouthing, blame-game and politics of container. People are fed up with their politics as the centre of their politics is the personal interest of IK instead of the people and the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Flood Sherry Rehman Long March (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa attends mass wedding

Sultan bin Khalifa attends mass wedding

15 minutes ago
 Chairman WAPDA visits Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Pro ..

Chairman WAPDA visits Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project

53 seconds ago
 Chevron to Import First Shipment of Venezuelan Oil ..

Chevron to Import First Shipment of Venezuelan Oil in January - Source

54 seconds ago
 Backup Power Line to Zaporizhzhia NPP Disconnected ..

Backup Power Line to Zaporizhzhia NPP Disconnected Due to Shelling - IAEA

56 seconds ago
 Trump Says Publication of His Tax Returns Will Lea ..

Trump Says Publication of His Tax Returns Will Lead to 'Horrible Things' for Man ..

58 seconds ago
 Pillion riding in ICT banned on new year's eve

Pillion riding in ICT banned on new year's eve

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.