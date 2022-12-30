PTI ignorant real national issues: Sherry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, Friday, said that 20 million flood affected people need immediate assistance in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces while the recent increase in acts of terrorism worry everyone but not the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Minister, in a series of tweets, accused PTI of ignoring the real issues of the country and setting a new series of protests and agitation. 'Their priority is only to remain relevant in national politics and hit the headlines at any cost' she said adding that in failing to hold a long march and dissolve assemblies, they are left with no option but to agitate.

Sherry Rehman said that neither PTI run the country nor can it play the role of parliamentary opposition. They are good only in polarization, badmouthing, blame-game and politics of container. People are fed up with their politics as the centre of their politics is the personal interest of IK instead of the people and the country.