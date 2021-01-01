UrduPoint.com
PTI Implementing Effective Policies To End Poverty: Farooq Azam Malik

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:52 PM

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Farooq Azam Malik Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was implementing effective policies to reduce poverty in the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard for the welfare of the poor people and giving priority to redress their issues, he said.

Taking to APP, he said the economic indicators showed that Pakistan was heading towards right direction and hoped that 2021 would be a year of prosperity.

Malik regretted that previous regimes ignored the people of remote areas and had done nothing for their uplift while on contrary PTI believed in welfare of the poor.

All representatives of PTI had carried out record development work in their respective Constituencies to fulfill the promises made with public before the general election, he said.

