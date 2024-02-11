PTI In Habit Of Not Accepting Its Defeat: Azma Bukhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League leader Azma Bukhari said on Sunday
that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was in the habit of not accepting
its defeat.
Talking to the media here at Model Town, she said, "From where
PTI loses it levels allegation of rigging in that constituency".
Azma Bukhari said that PTI levelled rigging allegations in 2013
and created chaos in the country.
She said, "Every party talks about respect of their mandate but
no one talks about the respect of PML-N's mandate."
She further said that PML-N was a responsible party and it does
not believe in politics of lies and agitation.
Election tribunal was an appropriate forum which could be approached
by aggrieved candidates, she added.
She said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, PML-N was the only
majority party in Punjab, adding that prosperity and development
process would start again in the province.
She claimed that PML-N was also a single majority party in the
National Assembly.
Azma said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had mentioned it again
and again that no single party could steer the country out of challenges
as collective efforts were required in this regard.
She said it was vital to ensure stability in the country and all political
parties had to play their role for this purpose.
