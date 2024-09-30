PTI in severe panic after two flop public meetings: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in severe panic after holding two consecutive flop public meetings.

Talking to media here on Monday, she said that a political party was creating unrest in the country. "KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is hurling threats to run over the federation," she added. Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had provided maximum relief to people of Punjab during six months, adding that now people were fed up with the irresponsible behaviour of the PTI.

She said that payment to media was ongoing while a process was being prepared to make payments on monthly basis. She said that the Punjab Chief Minister would soon visit the DGPR and it was top priority of the government to solve problems of journalists.

Punjab Information Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani and Director General Public Relations Sagheer Shahid also spoke.