PTI In Strong Position To Form Govt In GB: Zulfi Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:25 PM

PTI in strong position to form govt in GB: Zulfi Bukhari

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is in a strong position to make its government in Gilgit-Baltistan as compared with other political parties of PML-N and PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is in a strong position to make its government in Gilgit-Baltistan as compared with other political parties of PML-N and PPP.

PTI after formation government would award provincial status to GB and his leadership would make all-out efforts to complete its ongoing mega development projects for the prosperity of region, he promised while talking to a private news channel.

Zulfi said the PTI would protect GB people's rights which include right to rule, right to property and right to employment, adding, the PTI government with its majority is in a strong position to defeat its opponents.

He further said the Federal government was taking concrete steps for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit Baltistan where development funds for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan would also be released.

The people of GB are still waiting for their constitutional right, he said, adding, the PTI stands with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their struggle.

