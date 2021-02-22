UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Indiscriminately Awarding Due Rights To People: Riaz Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

PTI indiscriminately awarding due rights to people: Riaz Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan Monday said the PTI has set new precedence of awarding due rights to its people indiscriminately owing to which people's confidence in government and institutions has been enhanced manifold.

He was addressing a big gathering at Union Council Gokan, Buner district where scores of people announced to join PTI. Senior leaders of PTI also addressed the occasion.

Riaz Khan said for the first time the nation's money was being spent on people's welfare in a true sense. Every needed facility, he said, was being provided to the masses at their doorstep adding the mission of giving due rights to its people without any political favor, intervention or bribe would continue.

He said Buner was the stronghold of PTI and owing to the people-friendly policies scores of people were joining the party. Every available means would be utilized for the rapid uplift of this district.

With justified distribution of development funds, he said promising results have been achieved in education, health and other sectors and further reforms were also underway towards this end. He said PTI would never let down the people of Buner and promised that the sense of deprivation among local people would be removed at all cost.

On the occasion he directed the officers concerned to ensure in time and quality completion of all ongoing development projects in Buner district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Buner Money All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Head of Chechen Repub ..

11 minutes ago

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

24 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

34 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.