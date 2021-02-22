PTI indiscriminately awarding due rights to people: Riaz Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan Monday said the PTI has set new precedence of awarding due rights to its people indiscriminately owing to which people's confidence in government and institutions has been enhanced manifold.

He was addressing a big gathering at Union Council Gokan, Buner district where scores of people announced to join PTI. Senior leaders of PTI also addressed the occasion.

Riaz Khan said for the first time the nation's money was being spent on people's welfare in a true sense. Every needed facility, he said, was being provided to the masses at their doorstep adding the mission of giving due rights to its people without any political favor, intervention or bribe would continue.

He said Buner was the stronghold of PTI and owing to the people-friendly policies scores of people were joining the party. Every available means would be utilized for the rapid uplift of this district.

With justified distribution of development funds, he said promising results have been achieved in education, health and other sectors and further reforms were also underway towards this end. He said PTI would never let down the people of Buner and promised that the sense of deprivation among local people would be removed at all cost.

On the occasion he directed the officers concerned to ensure in time and quality completion of all ongoing development projects in Buner district.