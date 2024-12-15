- Home
PTI Indulges In Politics Of Protests, Sit-ins As It Lacks Positive, Constructive Agenda: Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf always indulged in protests and sit-ins as the party did not have any positive or constructive agenda.
Talking to the media on Sunday, the minister said that the series of incitement, threats and accusations was the style of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.
He reminded that in 2014, they attacked the Pakistan Television Corporation building and targeted law enforcement personnel. The PTI leaders incite people to violence and then run away, he maintained.
The minister said it was important to inform the nation about the facts regarding the baseless allegations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
Gandapur's allegations were based on lies and concoction, he said adding now foreign media was invited to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to give them misleading briefings.
The facts should be known to the public and mischief and anti-nationalism should be exposed, he remarked.
He said Gandapur had claimed the next call will not be peaceful but the question arises which of their past calls were peaceful. He said on November 26, they invaded the capital with AK 47 rifles, teargas shells, grenades and slingshots.
The PTI first faked 1200 dead bodies and spread AI generated fake pictures on social media. "If they were speaking the truth, their leadership would not have been given figures from 12 to 1200 deaths", he added.
The minister said that the spouse of PTI founder Bushra Bibi was misleading and inciting the workers through her address.
He posed a question as to why Ali Amin and Bushra Bibi ran away leaving their workers alone at D Chowk.
About Gandapur, Tarar said he was a political and administrative failure who had failed to manage the affairs of the province as chief minister.
The minister said the nation will never forget what the PTI workers did on May 9 and all involved in arson and violence must face the law.
He said that the PTI was spreading propaganda against institutions on social media through its supporters abroad. He said that the PTI social media activists had links with anti-Pakistan people including Indians.
He said that a certain Indian army major and the PTI activists had the same agenda, both of them were against the Pakistan Armed Forces. He said that proofs of the guards Ali Amin Gandapur firing were now seen by the world.
The audio of PTI workers abusing Gandapur was also available, he said adding that they also pelted stones and plastic bottles on Gandapur as well and this showed what type of politics they were indulged in.
He said Ali Amin Gandapur was a political failure and his future protest call would prove a disaster. He said that the PTI wanted to drag the Armed Forces into politics as the army high ups refused to support it.
He said that now the Supreme Court had given a verdict that the military trial of those involved in the May 26 attacks would continue.
He said there was simple logic: if someone committed a crime in Pakistan Railway, the Railway Police would prosecute him, if someone committed a crime in the airport, the Airport Security Force would prosecute him. Similarly, if someone has attacked Pakistan Army installations, he will have to be prosecuted in Military Courts, the minister stated.
He said that on Saturday, a piece of fake news was published claiming that arrest warrants were issued for 150 journalists.
Tarar said that only three or four journalists were included in the list, the rest were PTI political activists who had incited the people to violence.
Strongly condemning the news, he urged the media to do responsible journalism.
