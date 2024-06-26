- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister Aqeel
PTI Influenced US Lawmakers To Pass Anti-Pakistan Legislation, Alleges Barrister Aqeel
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Spokesperson of the Federal Government on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had influenced the US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation in the House of Representatives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Spokesperson of the Federal Government on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had influenced the US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation in the House of Representatives.
He, however, said that Pakistan was a free and independent country and would not take dictation from anyone.
"It has been proved that the PTI is still directly involved in anti-government and anti-state activities," said Barrister Aqeel Malik while talking to APP here at the Parliament House.
He said that the PTI has convinced US senators and House of Representatives to pass anti-Pakistan legislation through PR and lobbying firms.
Barrister Aqeel Malik said, in a post on X, said,"Despite the progress in our political stability, the US Congress is questioning the reported irregularities in Pakistan's elections.
He said that foreign interference in "our country's affairs is unjustified".
Recent Stories
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak
International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails58 seconds ago
-
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation1 minute ago
-
6 NA committees elect their chairmen1 minute ago
-
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held1 minute ago
-
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana48 minutes ago
-
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding50 minutes ago
-
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level50 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA50 minutes ago
-
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak50 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project54 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-2558 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar58 minutes ago