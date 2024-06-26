Open Menu

PTI Influenced US Lawmakers To Pass Anti-Pakistan Legislation, Alleges Barrister Aqeel

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 11:33 PM

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister Aqeel

Spokesperson of the Federal Government on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had influenced the US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation in the House of Representatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Spokesperson of the Federal Government on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had influenced the US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation in the House of Representatives.

He, however, said that Pakistan was a free and independent country and would not take dictation from anyone.

"It has been proved that the PTI is still directly involved in anti-government and anti-state activities," said Barrister Aqeel Malik while talking to APP here at the Parliament House.

He said that the PTI has convinced US senators and House of Representatives to pass anti-Pakistan legislation through PR and lobbying firms.

Barrister Aqeel Malik said, in a post on X, said,"Despite the progress in our political stability, the US Congress is questioning the reported irregularities in Pakistan's elections.

He said that foreign interference in "our country's affairs is unjustified".

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Progress Congress Post From Government

Recent Stories

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

58 seconds ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

1 minute ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

1 minute ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

1 minute ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

48 minutes ago
 Traders demands to end unannounced electric load s ..

Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding

50 minutes ago
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous tax ..

Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level

50 minutes ago
 CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

50 minutes ago
 8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Muba ..

8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak

50 minutes ago
 International Bar Association raises alarm over dr ..

International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..

50 minutes ago
 KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regard ..

KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project

54 minutes ago
 Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi

Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan