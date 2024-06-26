PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister Aqeel

Spokesperson of the Federal Government on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had influenced the US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation in the House of Representatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Spokesperson of the Federal Government on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had influenced the US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation in the House of Representatives.

He, however, said that Pakistan was a free and independent country and would not take dictation from anyone.

"It has been proved that the PTI is still directly involved in anti-government and anti-state activities," said Barrister Aqeel Malik while talking to APP here at the Parliament House.

He said that the PTI has convinced US senators and House of Representatives to pass anti-Pakistan legislation through PR and lobbying firms.

Barrister Aqeel Malik said, in a post on X, said,"Despite the progress in our political stability, the US Congress is questioning the reported irregularities in Pakistan's elections.

He said that foreign interference in "our country's affairs is unjustified".