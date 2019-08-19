Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad on Monday hailed the decision of government for extension Chief of Army Staff (COAS) tenure and termed it in the best interest of the country in present scenario

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf PTI ) Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad on Monday hailed the decision of government for extension Chief of Army Staff (COAS) tenure and termed it in the best interest of the country in present scenario.

According to a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department, he expressed that to ensure peace and security in the country, a three-year extension has been rightly decided in the tenure of COAS.

He highlighted the fact that there are many examples of such decisions taken internationally. Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad said that the duration of military chiefs in Turkey, Germany, Russia and China is four years however in view of the circumstances and continuation of policies, it is decided that the extension or non-extension of this period be taken in these countries.

A recent example is of Chinese Admiral Wu Shengli whose extended tenure of eleven years of employment from 2006 to 2017 saw Chinese Army made great progress.

Similarly Russia also extended their General tenure under which Russian Army made great progress to counter USA.

He said that we have been in a war like situation with India since February 2019. He said that India threatens nuclear attack against Pakistan and the peace and security in Afghanistan has also entered the final stages. "We are on the verge of defeating terrorism from Pakistan. " he said.