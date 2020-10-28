(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A 12-member delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Insaf Welfare Wing on Wednesday held a meeting with President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at Governor's House.

The delegation consisted of PTI Welfare Wing Central Punjab president Malik Habib Orakzai, General Secretary Jamshed Cheema, North Punjab General Secretary Malik Shoaib Awan, other representatives including Sajid Khan Abbasi, Raja Umer Farooq and Malik Yasir besides others.

During the meeting, the President listened to the matters of the Wing and appreciated their efforts for contributing towards the uplift of the society.

The delegates also apprised about various projects and plans being executed by them for the progress and prosperity of the country.