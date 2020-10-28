UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Insaf Welfare Wing's Delegation Meets President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

PTI Insaf Welfare Wing's delegation meets President

A 12-member delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Insaf Welfare Wing on Wednesday held a meeting with President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at Governor's House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A 12-member delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Insaf Welfare Wing on Wednesday held a meeting with President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at Governor's House.

The delegation consisted of PTI Welfare Wing Central Punjab president Malik Habib Orakzai, General Secretary Jamshed Cheema, North Punjab General Secretary Malik Shoaib Awan, other representatives including Sajid Khan Abbasi, Raja Umer Farooq and Malik Yasir besides others.

During the meeting, the President listened to the matters of the Wing and appreciated their efforts for contributing towards the uplift of the society.

The delegates also apprised about various projects and plans being executed by them for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf President Of Pakistan Governor Punjab Progress Jamshed Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

NA Deputy Speaker gets angry over PPP leader, bans ..

9 minutes ago

'India massacred 250,000 Muslims in 1947 Kashmir g ..

12 minutes ago

Heathrow says Paris now Europe's largest airport

56 seconds ago

PCG seizes huge quantity of betel nuts, Indian gut ..

57 seconds ago

PM, Punjab CM discuss prices, availability of esse ..

1 minute ago

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.