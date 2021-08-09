UrduPoint.com

PTI Installs Filtration Plant At Rs 3m Contrary To PML-N's Rs 65m: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

PTI installs filtration plant at Rs 3m contrary to PML-N's Rs 65m: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that previous PML-N government led by Shehbaz Sharif had committed massive corruption in the then Punjab Saaf Pani Company (now Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority-PbAPA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that previous PML-N government led by Shehbaz Sharif had committed massive corruption in the then Punjab Saaf Pani Company (now Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority-PbAPA).

Briefing media persons here, he disclosed that last PML-N government had installed 116 water filtration plants under its Punjab Saaf Pani Company with exorbitant cost of Rs 7.5 billion which means Rs 65 million cost per plant, while PTI government was installing water filtration plants under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority at a cost of Rs 3 million only, and so far a total of Rs 4 billion had been spent on water filtration plants. "This is the difference between PTI and PML-N way of governance, and a true change (Tabdili) as every project is being executed transparently and on merit by the present government. The way of thinking and vision of PTI leadership is only and only ensuring better public service delivery and equitable utilization of public exchequer," he added.

Farrukh Habib further said that one could better understand standards and merits of PML-N government from the fact that N-League leadership had preferred to establish Punjab Saaf Pani Company office in a plaza owned by relatives of Shehbaz Sharif then Chief Minister of Punjab.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had entrusted the Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to look after the affairs of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and the Governor was performing his responsibility with dedication and efficiently by spending each penny of the people with austerity and transparently.

The PTI government would install around 1500 clean drinking water filtration plants under PbAPA in 36 districts of Punjab by this year end, he said and added that on the directive of Prime Minister, PC-I of 177 drinking water projects (Aab-Pak Markaz) for 1,000 villages had been completed and was in its approval stage.

Farrukh Habib said that Aab-Pak Markaz projects would be initiated in the second phase early 2022, asserting that projects aimed at providing safe and clean drinking water to those south Punjab areas and Faisalabad where ground water was brackish or of bitter taste.

He said that provision of clean and safe drinking water to the people had not only helped substantially elimination of water-borne diseases such as diarrhea, hepatitis and typhoid etc but also reduced the load on hospitals.

Similarly, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also directed the Punjab government to hand over the existing water filtration plants, installed by Public Health Department, local administrations, districts municipal corporations or tehsil municipal committees, to the PbAPA for their maintenance and operations, said the Minister of State.

Contrary to the hollow slogans of public service and showy projects of the PML-N regime, he said, the PTI government had since its inception been making every effort to provide maximum civic and other facilities to the common man at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Company Man Media From Government Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

OGRA explains safety measures to avoid CNG-related ..

OGRA explains safety measures to avoid CNG-related tragedies

3 minutes ago
 PTI regime to bring progress and prosperity in st ..

PTI regime to bring progress and prosperity in state: AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 Afghan Violence Leaves 27 Children Dead, 136 Injur ..

Afghan Violence Leaves 27 Children Dead, 136 Injured in Past 72 Hours - UNICEF

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their resolve to further ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their resolve to further boost bilateral cooperation in ..

3 minutes ago
 No forced load-management being carried out: NA to ..

No forced load-management being carried out: NA told

9 minutes ago
 Finance minister stresses to prevent hoarding, und ..

Finance minister stresses to prevent hoarding, undue profiteering in market

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.