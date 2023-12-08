Open Menu

PTI Intra-party Election Plea Rejected By ECP; Hearing Postponed To December 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PTI intra-party election plea rejected by ECP; hearing postponed to December 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday dismissed Akbar S. Babar's plea for a fresh round of intra-party elections within the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and adjourned the hearing till December 12.

A five-member ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, considered a series of petitions submitted by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar, Tahir Nawaz, Noreen Farooq, and others.

These petitions challenge the recently conducted intra-party polls of the Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Secretary of the Election Commission, Umar Hameed Khan, along with 14 petitioners and additional individuals, presented themselves before the commission.

The legal representatives of PTI's founding member, Akbar S.

Babar, and Raja Tahir Nawaz Abbasi asserted that the intra-party elections were not conducted in compliance with the rules and should be invalidated.

The bench, highlighting Election Act Section 215, dismissed Babar's plea, stating the re-conduct of PTI's intra-party elections should be dropped.

Lawyer Ali Hassan, representing petitioner Akbar S. Babar, contended that the PTI Election Commission was established just two days before the elections, without the creation of a voter list, and the elections took place shortly thereafter.

Speaking to the media persons outside the ECP, Akbar S. Babar asserted that a political maneuver was executed under the guise of democracy.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy December Media

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

7 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

16 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

16 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

17 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

17 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

16 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

16 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

16 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan