PTI Intra Party Elections Case Delisted Due To Bench Unavailability
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again delisted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections case due to the unavailability of the full bench, according to cause list issued by the commission.
The ECP announced that the hearing date for the intra-party case, originally scheduled for Thursday according to the previous plan, will be determined later.
According to the latest cause list, on Thursday, (June 6), the commission will hold hearings for three Constituencies in Islamabad, where PML-N MNAs have requested a change in the existing election tribunal, due to alleged biases.
