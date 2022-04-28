PTI introduced abusive culture instead of Naya Pakistan: Javaid Latif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that because of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), country is heading towards ill culture instead of Naya Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that because of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), country is heading towards ill culture instead of Naya Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the PTI was neither following constitution nor law and moral values.

He stated that this rebellious attitude has started by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and now they were trying to implement this in the Punjab Assembly. He said that PTI should accept that they have lost number game.

Javed said that no matter what, even if they don't obey court decisions yet they will have to come back to Assembly.

He further stated that they were forcefully trying to grab power and portfolios in Punjab. However, PTI should admit that people have stepped back and masses don't like them, he added.