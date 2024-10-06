PTI Introduced Ominous Tradition Of Provincial Onslaught On Federation: Siddiqui
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for instigating provincial resources against the federation and accused the PTI for introducing an ominous tradition of provincial onslaught on the federation.
In a post on his official X-handle, the Senator wrote, "It happened many times in the past that the government of the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party was in some parts of the federation and provinces. Despite the mutual tension, it has never happened that any of the federating unit has attacked the federation under the leadership of the Chief Minister.
"
He regretted that this sad tradition was introduced by PTI in 2016 when then Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pervez Khattak launched the first attack on Islamabad. In 2022, the PTI founder attacked the Federal capital with the help of then Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and the provincial government's resources, he said, adding, "And now Chief Minister Gandapur has made a new form to attack the federal government."
"Is there any political party in any country in the world doing this? An armed group can be called a political party?" the Senator queried.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encroachments removed from Jhang Road1 minute ago
-
WUS to hold conference on emerging trends in science2 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition organized in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests man for threatening woman with acid attack2 minutes ago
-
Mirpur University students push for updated career focussed curriculum22 minutes ago
-
'All facilities available at burn units in Punjab'22 minutes ago
-
Federal government imposes ban on PTM22 minutes ago
-
Objective of PTI protest to derail economy, spread anarchy: Tarar32 minutes ago
-
PPP to join JI rally42 minutes ago
-
08 dead, 1504 injured in 1411 RTCs in Punjab52 minutes ago
-
Two villages inundated in canal breach52 minutes ago
-
GCU Hyderabad gets 1st position in Sindhi, English debate contest1 hour ago