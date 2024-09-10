PTI introduced tradition of vendetta in politics: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had introduced the tradition of confrontation and vendetta in politics.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister strongly condemned the PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, for their abusive outburst against national institutions, woman political opponents and journalists at the Sangjani meeting.

He said the PTI leaders had been repeatedly asked to be careful in their dealing with other political parties as it was a question of time which ultimately changed.

The minister said that Gandapur vented out his anger against institutions, Maryam Nawaz and the journalist community and used abusive language.

There were empty seats on his right side in the House as only a few opposition members had turned up after the failed meeting, he added.

Tarar said in the past, the instructions for the production order for any detained opposition member used to come from the Prime Minister's House instead of the custodian of this august House. It was the PTI’s founder on whose directives the production orders were issued, he added.

He said Faryal Talpur was sent to the jail from hospital on the ‘Chand Raat' (eve of Eid) only to give mental torture to her brother.

Similarly, Maryam Nawaz who had secured bail in a case, was again arrested in the presence of her father, he said.

“Why they (the PTI members) are crying today?” he questioned. "As you sow so shall you reap. In the past, they (PTI) were advised to refrain from doing politics of hatred and revenge, but did not heed to the advice and now they are now facing consequences."

Taking a jibe at fhe PTI, the minister said the Information Ministry was thinking to produce a film - titled "Main Lahore Nahi Jaon Ga" (I will not go to Lahore).

He pointed out that the PTI had not carried out even a single quality project like the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and Danish Schools etc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its over 12-year tenure.

They (PTI leader) used the government funds for their personal promotion, he added.

Tarar said the PTI leaders were making tall claims of getting their leader freed but instead they seemed to stranded now.

Later responding to the points raised by MNA Rafiullah, the minister said that a youth talent hunt programme had been launched across the country under the PM's Youth Programme.

To another question, he said the appointment of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) managing director would be made within one week.

APP/raz-sra