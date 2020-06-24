UrduPoint.com
PTI Invokes True Spirit Of Democracy: Ali Muhammad Khan

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:47 PM

PTI invokes true spirit of democracy: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was working in line with its manifesto to strengthen the national economy and termed PTI an asset of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was working in line with its manifesto to strengthen the national economy and termed PTI an asset of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel he stated PTI was the only political party which invoked the true spirit of democracy in the country,and it gave a hope to the youth of Pakistan.

The minister further stated that prime minister Imran Khan believed in consultation before taking any decision of party and government also.

None of the previous governments raised voice against corruption,it was only PTI which was determined to throw out the corrupt elements from the politics,he added.

After struggle of 22 years in politics PTI came into power and corruption elimination was part of our manifesto, he commented.

