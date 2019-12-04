UrduPoint.com
PTI Is All Set To Control Inflation: Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:23 PM

PTI is all set to control inflation: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while hailing the steps of the incumbent government said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's government's next goal was to control the inflation for the relief of masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while hailing the steps of the incumbent government said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's government's next goal was to control the inflation for the relief of masses.

Talking to a private news channel he said the nation knew that PML-N had left the national exchequer in the worst condition,fortunately it has improved now as the government has controlled its extra spending by taking tough decisions and austerity measures.

"Federal government is deeply concerned to improve all sectors including education, health, transport, we will re-fix the infrastructure of Sindh as well as the majority of the population has chosen us over the traditional parties," he added.

