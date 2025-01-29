PTI Is An Opportunist Party; Hanif Abbasi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) PML N leader and Member National Assembly Hanif Abbasi said the government always takes its allies onboard regarding political decisions. He said PTI was an opportunist party and will deviate once favourable opportunity is found by them. He said that Maulana Fazal ur Rahman should reconsider his decision to join hands with PTI.
He remarked this while talking to the media at the occasion of a community walk, which was organized by the Rawalpindi Cantonment board in Sadar today.
To a question regarding the opposition parties' collaboration, he said that Maulana Fazal ur Rahman should ask PTI as why he was not consulted by PTI for any political move.
"Did PTI consult with Mahmood Khan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman before initiation of talks with the government?", he said adding "We always take our allies on boarding with us whenever a political decision is taken".
He said PTI has no norms and faith, instead they are masters of U-turns.
He further said that the PTI founder always prioritized his interest over the national interests.
Hanif Abbasi repeated that Maulana remained a respectable figure for them but he should ask this question to PTI as why he was not consulted on political talks.
