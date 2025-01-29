Open Menu

PTI Is An Opportunist Party; Hanif Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PTI is an opportunist party; Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) PML N leader and Member National Assembly Hanif Abbasi said the government always takes its allies onboard regarding political decisions. He said PTI was an opportunist party and will deviate once favourable opportunity is found by them. He said that Maulana Fazal ur Rahman should reconsider his decision to join hands with PTI.

He remarked this while talking to the media at the occasion of a community walk, which was organized by the Rawalpindi Cantonment board in Sadar today.

To a question regarding the opposition parties' collaboration, he said that Maulana Fazal ur Rahman should ask PTI as why he was not consulted by PTI for any political move.

"Did PTI consult with Mahmood Khan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman before initiation of talks with the government?", he said adding "We always take our allies on boarding with us whenever a political decision is taken".

He said PTI has no norms and faith, instead they are masters of U-turns.

He further said that the PTI founder always prioritized his interest over the national interests.

Hanif Abbasi repeated that Maulana remained a respectable figure for them but he should ask this question to PTI as why he was not consulted on political talks.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

12 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

27 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

27 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

28 minutes ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

42 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

56 minutes ago
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in ..

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

1 hour ago
 Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion ..

Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 American woman refuses to return to US after faili ..

American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

4 hours ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan