PTI is committing just “political victimization”: Ata Tarar

Dozens of PML-N workers gathered outside FIA office and chanted slogans against the ruling party.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Atta Ullah Tarar has said that the recent action against PML-N and other political opponents is nothing but revengeful, and vowed to keep continuing struggle against the ruling PTI.

Tarar also appeared before Federal Investigation Agency in connection with probe into video scandal of former Accountability Judge Malik Arshad. After appearing before the agency, Tarar said that noting was found from the party’s office.

“We know that actions including raid on party’s central office are tactics to pressurize us but this fascist approach must be defeated,” said Tarar outside the office of the Federal Investigation Agency.

Earlier, FIA team had raided the Model Town central office of PML-N in Lahore and seized key records in connection with the judge video scandal.

FIA also took into custody hardware of a computer from the Central Secretariat Office of PML-N in Model Town. “A FIA team raided at the central office of PML-N and took hardware of a computer from the office,” said PML-N Deputy Secretary Ata Ullah Tarar.

“The FIA team was holding warrant for raid at the party’s central office,” he further said, adding that they had all the data in the IT room.

He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to create unrest in the country by arresting all of them but they would not surrender and would continue their struggle against him.

Atta Ullah Tarar further termed the action as an enmity against the PML-N and asserted, "This is the very end of fascism and retaliation.

We will fight vigorously against it." He added that the forensic analysis of original video is often denied.

On December 10, Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) had wrapped up a review petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking reconsideration of the Aug 23 order which had held that the video clip concerning former accountability court judge Arshad Malik would only benefit the petitioner if its genuineness was established.

Former Accountability Judge Arshad Malik had rejected all the allegations leveled by Maryam Nawaz regarding victimizing ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in fake corruption cases.

The judge had released a statement and termed the leaked video played by PML-N leaders during their press conference fake, fabricated and out of context, saying that he was not pressurized by anyone to deliver verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference and that the decision was announced while fulfilling all the requirements of justice.

In December 2018, an accountability court had sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven-year rigorous imprisonment after it found him guilty in Al-Azizia reference, one of the three graft cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in line with the apex court order.

The Supreme Court on July 28, 2017, had disqualified Nawaz in Panama papers case and ordered NAB to file separate cases which were respectively called Avenfiled, Al-Azizia and Flagship references. However, the judge acquitted Sharifs in Flagship reference, though, Nawaz Sharif and other family members were already convicted in Avenfield case.