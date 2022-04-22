PTI is confused, making controversial decisions: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planing, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the whole Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership including Shah Mehmood Qureshi were badly confused and were making controversial decisions

Talking to a private news channel, he said the national security agencies had submitted a report to the NSC in which there was nothing about any conspiracy against the previous government.

The minister said the ambassador Asad Majeed did not discuss about any conspiracy in his letter but the PTI was using the letter for its face saving among the people.

Ahsan Iqbal said former prime minister Imran Khan was destroying the country's diplomacy for his personal interests, adding the PTI was playing with the key interests of the country.

He said it was collective responsibility of all the political parties to work for betterment of the country, adding the present government would use its all out efforts for resolving the national issues.