PTI is creating false propaganda on bodies: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is spreading false propaganda about the bodies, saying that the PTI has always practiced the politics of chaos.

He expressed these views at a press conference at his residence at the cantonment here today. "We have to destroy the evil intentions of our enemies. The important and concrete steps taken by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the current and previous government have started producing positive results. The PIA is moving towards improvement. Permission to fly in the European Union and the United States will take it to new heights. We found the country's economy in ruins, which is improving day by day and the country has embarked on the path to development and prosperity, while we are continuing our journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for the complete restoration of the economy," he added.

He said, "In the improvement that has taken place during the last seven or eight months, the former Federal Minister for Aviation, my brother Saad Rafique, has also played a very important role. He took important and concrete steps during his tenure as the Minister of Aviation, the results of which we have started seeing today.

It is a very good thing that our national airline will now be able to travel to Europe and America again, which will make it better."

He paid tribute to all the people including PM Shehbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique who made efforts for the noble cause. "Everyone knows what the PTI did on November 24. It is spreading false propaganda on dead bodies. It martyred police and Rangers personnel whose funerals were also held. The PTI should not spread false propaganda on the bodies of its workers. We pay tribute to all the martyrs, including police and Rangers, who did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for our beloved homeland. I should make it clear that no attacker will come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now. Those who made big claims left the field and ran away at the first obstacle. PTI's protest was part 2 of the May 9 tragedy," he maintained.

He said that the way Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi left their workers and fled had no example in the past.

"We offered them to sit and hold a rally at other places but this lady (Bushra Bibi) did not accept. Latif Khosa and other PTI leaders are giving different numbers of their martyrs; first thousands, then hundreds and now these people have come to the figure of 10 but still no testimony has been received from the funeral of a single person or their families in this regard," he added.

He said that Omar Ayub says he was shot in the chest but how could he hold a press conference if he was really shot. He said that PTI has always done politics of chaos. "It held its first sit-in in 2014, then they forced the visit of the Chinese Prime Minister to be cancelled and then they announced a sit-in to sabotage the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, but by the grace of Allah, the meeting took place and now, during the visit of the President of Belarus, the PTI tried to hold a sit-in again, which shows their anti-nationalism. These people used all the machinery of the KP government and weapons, but Allah made us victorious.

Gandapur ran away from Islamabad and now he is shouting and saying that the sit-in is still going on. It is beyond understanding what kind of sit-in this is?" he added.

The minister said that attackers from Afghanistan were crossing the border and coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Taliban are crossing the border. All this is part of a conspiracy that Pakistan's enemies have dreamed of to separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Pakistan and the political facilitator of this conspiracy is the PTI. This situation is unacceptable and intolerable," he said.

He said that the stock market has crossed one lakh points which is very welcome and is a clear proof of the country's development, progress and prosperity. "The PTI has been writing letters to the IMF since day one but no one can be allowed to defame Pakistan. Our police, Rangers, FC and soldiers are our pride who are ready to protect and defend us in every situation. Good and bad people are everywhere but not all are the same. November 24 was actually May 9, which was thwarted by our defense agencies," he added.

In response to another question, he said that all political parties should sit together for the country.