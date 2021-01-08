UrduPoint.com
PTI Is My First, Last Party, Not Going Anywhere, Says Firdous Shamim

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 09:47 PM

PTI is my first, last party, not going anywhere, says Firdous Shamim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was his first and last party and he was not going anywhere.

He stated this while talking to media persons on the premises of Sindh Assembly.

He said that he had invited MPAs to his home the previous day but could not contact the media persons.

Firdous Shamim said that he was a worker of the PTI. He said that all MPAs including him were united.

Firdous Shamim said that he had dispatched his resignation to the party head and would not work on the post he was working on.

