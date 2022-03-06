PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in not only a political party but a name of a movement for change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in not only a political party but a name of a movement for change.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would be victorious against the opposition if a vote of no confidence would present in the parliament.

He said the country is being governed under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan in accordance with the aspirations and expectations of people of Pakistan.

The minister said the opposition parties had ruled the country for a long time but they failed to introduce good governance and resolved the problems during their governments but now they are claiming that they would change the fate of the country.

He said the opposition leadership had made corruption ruthlessly but did not pay any attention on the peoples issues during their governments.

Ali Muhammad said the opposition would again fail in its objective to topple the government as per earlier, adding it always failed at every front against the treasury benches.

Replying to a question, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is immature and lot of time is needed for improving his capabilities as like mature politician and leader.