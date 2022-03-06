UrduPoint.com

PTI Is Not Only Political Party But A Movement For Change: Ali M Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 12:47 AM

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in not only a political party but a name of a movement for change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in not only a political party but a name of a movement for change.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would be victorious against the opposition if a vote of no confidence would present in the parliament.

He said the country is being governed under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan in accordance with the aspirations and expectations of people of Pakistan.

The minister said the opposition parties had ruled the country for a long time but they failed to introduce good governance and resolved the problems during their governments but now they are claiming that they would change the fate of the country.

He said the opposition leadership had made corruption ruthlessly but did not pay any attention on the peoples issues during their governments.

Ali Muhammad said the opposition would again fail in its objective to topple the government as per earlier, adding it always failed at every front against the treasury benches.

Replying to a question, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is immature and lot of time is needed for improving his capabilities as like mature politician and leader.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Vote Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

28 minutes ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

28 minutes ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

28 minutes ago
 Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's ..

Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's name during Ukraine applause

28 minutes ago
 Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince's remarks on ties ..

Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince's remarks on ties

28 minutes ago
 Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclea ..

Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclear issues

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>