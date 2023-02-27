UrduPoint.com

PTI Is Responsible For Bringing Country To Verge Of Bankruptcy: Dastagir

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PTI is responsible for bringing country to verge of bankruptcy: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday said that Imran Khan should admit his mistakes that have led the country to the brink of "bankruptcy".

Criticizing the inept foreign policy of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, he said that "we are reaping what Imran Khan sowed on the foreign front, at present, no country is willing to talk to Pakistan".

Dastagir stressed the need for a national dialogue and said that there was no other way but to create a consensus on the Charter of Economy and a dire need for all political parties to adopt national unity.

"Today was the time to make decisions according to the constitution, law and moral values rather than taking popular decisions," he said.

