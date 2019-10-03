PTI Islamabad decides to reorganize party at union council level

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad has decided to reorganize party at all 50 union council levels in federal capital to further strengthen roots of PTI among masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad has decided to reorganize party at all 50 union council levels in Federal capital to further strengthen roots of PTI among masses.

In an interview Islamabad PTI President Fareed Rehman told APP that in all three Constituencies of federal capital regional offices were being opened to facilitate the residents of federal capital. He said that the PTI regional offices would remain opened for the residents of the capital city.

He said that good governance was the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that efforts were being made to further improve health, education and civic services in the capital city.

He said that previous government allowed land grabbers to occupy government lands but the PTI government had got significant success in vacating such plots.

Fareed Rehman said that PTI was making efforts to ensure political and economic stability in the country.

"We will ensure that the minority quota in all government departments would be implemented in letter and spirit," he said. He said that PTI has a mission to change the status quo and the destructive politics in the country.

PTI Islamabad president said that PTI was committed to the welfare of all the people of the country without any discrimination.