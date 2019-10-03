UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Islamabad Decides To Reorganize Party At Union Council Level

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:34 PM

PTI Islamabad decides to reorganize party at union council level

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad has decided to reorganize party at all 50 union council levels in federal capital to further strengthen roots of PTI among masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad has decided to reorganize party at all 50 union council levels in Federal capital to further strengthen roots of PTI among masses.

In an interview Islamabad PTI President Fareed Rehman told APP that in all three Constituencies of federal capital regional offices were being opened to facilitate the residents of federal capital. He said that the PTI regional offices would remain opened for the residents of the capital city.

He said that good governance was the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that efforts were being made to further improve health, education and civic services in the capital city.

He said that previous government allowed land grabbers to occupy government lands but the PTI government had got significant success in vacating such plots.

Fareed Rehman said that PTI was making efforts to ensure political and economic stability in the country.

"We will ensure that the minority quota in all government departments would be implemented in letter and spirit," he said. He said that PTI has a mission to change the status quo and the destructive politics in the country.

PTI Islamabad president said that PTI was committed to the welfare of all the people of the country without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Minority All Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate German President on Unity ..

36 minutes ago

Osaka sets up first meeting with US Open champ And ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight opera ..

32 minutes ago

Art & culture lovers expressed concerns over closi ..

32 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation in Multa ..

32 minutes ago

OGRA advises marketing companies to ensure provisi ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.