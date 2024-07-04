PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal Arrested Again
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2024 | 04:11 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad President Amir Mughal was arrested by the police once again on Thursday.
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal was arrested outside the DC office, while PTI lawyer Asim Baig has confirmed the arrest.
The reasons for the PTI Islamabad President’s arrest have not yet been revealed.
The PTI leader had previously been arrested by Islamabad police in July on charges of attacking CDA and police personnel.
However, the next day, the Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad approved his post-arrest bail application.
