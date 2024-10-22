'PTI Isolates Itself By Opposing 26th Constitutional Amendment'
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) By opposing 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has missed an important opportunity to join the national mainstream.
In a joint news release issued here on Tuesday, former MPA and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gillani, along with the PPP's city vice president Mian Muhammad Azeem Saeed, praised the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying their contributions will be noted in the country's history.
President Asif Ali Zardari won the hearts of the Pakistanis by signing the bill, they said and congratulated the nation, Parliament, and incumbent government on the 26th Constitutional Amendment, stating that its approval is a significant victory for democratic forces in the country.
The PTI, remaining a minority, has lost an important opportunity to join the national mainstream and is now isolated due to its opposition. They emphasized that the constitutional amendment enhances the powers of Parliament, facilitates legislation, improves judicial proceedings, and extends relief to the public.
