PTI Issues Party Tickets To LG Candidates In District Shangla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday formally issued party tickets for Tehsils Mayor, Besham, Puran, Chakisar and Martung

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday formally issued party tickets for Tehsils Mayor, Besham, Puran, Chakisar and Martung.

Waqar Ahmad Khan was issued ticket for Tehsil Mayor Alpuri, Haji Sadeed-ur-Rehman (Tehsil Besham), Haji Abdul Mula Khan (Tehsil Puran), Akhtar Ali Chitan (Tehsil Chakisar) and Nisar Khan for (Tehsil Martung) respectively.

KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai handed them over the party tickets in his residence in district Shangla. Waqar Ahmad Khan, candidate for Tehsil Mayor Alpuri is a former district president PTI and was party candidate from National Assembly constituency and have stood third in electoral race while Haji Sadeed-ur-Rehman is Senior Vice President PTI Malakand Division has contested NA elections against PML-N KP chief Engineer Amir Muqaam and his brother Dr Ebad and remained runner-up in last general elections.

Similarly, Akhtar Ali Chitan, PTI ticket-holder for Tehsil Chakisar is a senior party worker and party patriot has served on various party offices while Haji Abdul Mula Khan, candidate for Tehsil Puran is the brother of the former Advisor to KP CM on Tourism, Abdul Monim Khan. Nisar Khan candidate for Tehsil Martung is active PTI worker and close associate of Haji Abdul Monim.

